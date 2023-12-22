Hours of play are a factor for many people when deciding whether or not to buy a title. If you are one of those who prioritize extensive games and are also a fan of ARPG games, you will not want to miss Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, as it will offer dozens of hours of gaming.

Taking into account its predecessor, Final Fantasy VII Remakeit was seen coming that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It would include enough content to entertain for dozens and dozens of hours.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth may last more than 100 hours

However, as we get closer to the premiere of the title, its managers share more details about it, such as its duration. Naoki Hamaguchiproject director, revealed that completing the base game's campaign could well take 40 hours of play.

The secondary content will be 80% of what it will offer Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in terms of exploration, so there is no doubt that those who wish to complete the title will have to invest dozens of hours.

Hamaguchi estimated that players who want to complete a good portion of the secondary content along with the campaign should expect their game to register a total of 60 hours.

However, the game could reach 100 hours of play for all the most dedicated players.

Naturally, this figure is incredible if we take into account that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is only the second part of the project that reinvented the story of the original 1996 title.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have a lot of activities that did not appear in the 1996 game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have new cities

Square Enix reworked the story to expand it with a lot of content that does not appear in the original title. In fact, in the same interview with Eurogamer the director revealed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have “totally new cities“, as Crow’s Nest.

According to the details, the addition was made in such a way that the player has interest in discovering these new places, because much of this content, will be secondary and can be omitted.

How many hours do you plan to invest in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Tell us in the comments.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will debut on February 29, 2024 exclusively for PlayStation 5. You can find more news related to it by visiting this page.

