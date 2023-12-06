There is only a little more than 1 day left until The Game Awards 2023 and learn about all the surprises that video game companies and producer Geoff Keighley are preparing for the public. ¿How long will the event last??, ¿how many announcements will be made? The host and organizer responded.

Whether to calculate what time you can go to sleep on December 7th or to make room in your schedule to tune in to The Game Awards 2023, you probably want to know which one it will be the duration of the ceremony o the number of revelations that will offer to see if it is worth seeing it live.

How many announcements will there be at The Game Awards 2023?

“I don’t know. I haven’t counted them,” Keighley responded when asked about the number of announcements there will be at The Game Awards 2023. “I think the same (number of ads from last year’s edition), but I don’t know.

At last year’s event there were a lot of big announcements, with participation from franchises like Star Wars, Final Fantasy, HADES and more, so it is expected that at The Game Awards 2023 there will be no shortage of ads.

However, something that a reliable informant already anticipated is that this year’s edition will stand out for the number of completely new IP announcements.

The Game Awards 2023 will last around 3.5 hours

How long will The Game Awards 2023 last?

In parallel, Keighley confirmed that The Game Awards 2023 will have a similar duration a la de The Game Awards 2022.

“I don’t want to say a number because then it will reverberate on the Internet… but it’s probably similar to last years as to show duration and content“Keighley anticipated.

Last year’s edition was slightly shorter compared to previous years and apparently presented everything at an adequate pace that in the end made the experience an enjoyable one for the viewer.

The Game Awards 2022 lasted approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes in total. If we consider only the main event and remove the 30 minutes of pre-showthe awards ceremony and main announcements are expected to last for 3 hours.

“We went for something shorter last year, or we tried, but then Chris Judge He took his time with his speech. It’s probably going to be similar to last year, with a little shorter show“, mentioned the producer (via Video Games Chronicle).

Are you ready to see The Game Awards 2023? Are you happy with the duration of the event? Tell us in the comments.

