In 1668, the bubonic plague that plagued Europe for a decade threatened to return to France. Just a few years earlier, between 1665 and 1666, London had seen more than 100,000 people die from this infection, almost a quarter of its population. Earlier, in 1630, the disease killed almost a third of Venice's 140,000 inhabitants and almost half of Milan's 130,000. The plague reached the French country. And boy did it do it: it ended the lives of no less than a million people.

The capital's government, fearful that a similar disaster would happen in Paris, imposed quarantines and different measures, knowing that the catastrophe was inevitable. But the dreaded plague never reached the city. What was the explanation? There are many factors that played an important role in stopping the spread. But some experts point to a truly surprising one: lemonade.

At that time it was mistakenly believed that the disease traveled by air, but it was later discovered that the plague was transmitted by infected fleas, which in turn they infected the rats and these to humans when they died. And in the 17th century these cities were precisely a refuge for rats that fed on the garbage created by the inhabitants of urban areas. In this way, the plague spread like wildfire in a chain of death that turned public life in Europe upside down.

The miraculous way in which Parisians managed to partially avoid the plague has been a mystery all these years until some experts like Tom Nealon have managed to find some possible explanations for the events. In his book Food Fights and Culture Wars, Nealon talks about the influence that food has had throughout history: “Health and nutrition were closely linked for a long time.” In the case of Paris in the 17th century, there was a tendency towards lemonade consumption and the arrival of the plague. “I started to wonder what the relationship might be,” she says.





Lemons have been used to make drinks since before the ancient Egyptians and are often used to detoxify and relieve sore throat. But until the 17th century, lemons were a rare and expensive fruit in Europe. Although lemon trees had been cultivated before, citrus fruits were little used in England and France, both because of their cost and because of the idea that eating raw lemons was harmful.

Furthermore, the limited geographical reach of suitable farmland for lemon trees had slowed their production until trade routes accelerated and hardier, juicier varieties began to be grown in southern Europe, at which time their price fell and its popularity grew. Soon everyone in Rome wanted lemonade on hot days and sellers began carrying tanks of it on their backs around the city.

Parisian visitors to the Italian city wondered why they didn't have limonadiers carrying fresh drinks around their own city. One of them was Cardinal Mazarin, who had succeeded Cardinal Richelieu (1585-1642) as chief minister of the king of France. Shortly before his death, he insisted on bringing limonadiers to Paris. And so, lemonade not only became famous, but it became a very profitable drink for merchants. And with it they also came many shells of lemon.





“Lemon peels were in the garbage, in the sewers, in the Seine. Anywhere there were rats,” Nealon says in his book. And it was this fortuitous combination of rats and lemon peels that may have stopped the spread. of the plague.

How tragedy was avoided

Remember that lemon peels contain limonene, which is a natural antioxidant substance that also kills larvae and adult fleas. At that time, citizens discarded the lemon peels and rats came to nibble them, unknowingly ingesting limonene and killing the fleas and their eggs.

Because the plague kills very quickly, fleas needed to move from rats to people and back to rats, over and over again, to continue as their hosts expired. But limonene interrupted that propagation, that is, it prevented the chain from working. At that time, and over the following decades, the plague began to decline.

No one understood what salvation really was. Many attributed it to the ventilation and disinfection of clothing, sheets and blankets, which had been taken to the streets or directly burned. As we said before, It was falsely believed that the route of infection was through the air.. But the truth is that if it had not been for the Parisians' obsession with lemonade, the ending could have been much more tragic.

In fact, today, the United States Environmental Protection Agency still lists 15 insecticides in which limonene is the main active ingredient, including both insect repellents and flea and tick control products.

This substance is widely used in the household cleaning, food and cosmetic products industry, in part, because its aroma is pleasant. In any supermarket you can buy its equivalent.

Images: Wikimedia Commons

