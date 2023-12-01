loading…

View of the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem. Photo/REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

JERUSALEM – East Jerusalem is one of the most contested areas in the Middle East. This territory has been occupied by the Israeli colonial regime since the Six Day War in 1967.

Not only that, the Israeli apartheid regime has declared Jerusalem as its indivisible capital. However, the Palestinians also claim East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

One factor complicating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the demographic composition of East Jerusalem.

The percentage of Arab residents in East Jerusalem in 2020 was 61%. According to the Jerusalem Policy Research Institute, in 2020, the population of East Jerusalem was 595,000, of which 361,700 (61%) were Palestinian Arabs and 234,000 (39%) were Israeli Jewish settlers.

After the Six Day War, the Arab population in East Jerusalem increased rapidly due to migration from the West Bank and Gaza.

In addition, the birth rate among the Arab community in East Jerusalem is also relatively high.

The increase in the Arab population in East Jerusalem has had a number of implications. One implication is that the Arab community in East Jerusalem is now the majority.

This fueled Israeli fears about the future political status of East Jerusalem. If the Arab population in East Jerusalem continues to increase, it will become increasingly difficult for the Israeli colonial regime to maintain its claims to the territory.

Another implication of the increase in the Arab population in East Jerusalem is that the Israeli colonial regime is increasingly isolating and discriminating against Arab communities in the region.