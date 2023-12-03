All workers will eventually have to make decisions in their lives, including choosing whether to stay or leave. In case a better opportunity has arrived or you simply want to resign, you are responsible for the severance payment. In Mexico, article 5 of the Political Constitution guarantees employees the right to resign freelywhether for personal or professional reasons, and terminate the employment relationship when deemed necessary.

In article 20 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), it is established that the employment relationship can be extinguished by “temporary suspension, rescission or termination”, the latter being the case of voluntary resignation, in which the worker ends the employment. contract or employment relationship by own decision.

The settlement is the term used to refer to the concepts that It must be paid to the worker when the employment relationship ends voluntarily or by mutual agreement. This payment corresponds to the proportional part of the legal benefits that the employee is entitled to.

According to the standard, Every employee has the right to receive severance pay or liquidation., as appropriate. It is important not to get confused, since they are different remunerations. The second is an indemnity or economic compensation that the company must grant when the employment relationship has ended for reasons beyond the control of the employee, while the severance payment is the money that the company grants in case you resign, the temporary contract ends, or you are fired. unjustifiably, among others.

According to the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet)If you resign, you will be responsible for payment of the proportional parts:

Bonus Vacations and vacation bonus Days worked and not paid at the time of ending the employment relationship Seniority bonus (as long as you are 15 years old) Benefits that were pending

How is the settlement calculated?

To calculate the settlement, the first thing you must do is determine the amount of each of the benefits based on concepts such as your monthly salary, the years you worked, vacation days, days you worked and days worked that have not been paid. Once that is done, you have to follow these steps:

Take the unpaid days worked and multiply them by the daily salary.

Calculate your bonus with your daily salary for the days of bonus that the company provides you. Divide the result by 365 and then multiply it by the days worked during the current year. To calculate the debt for your vacation, multiply the daily salary by the remaining days and divide it by 365. Multiply the result by the total days worked and multiply it again by the daily salary. Take the result from the previous step and multiply it by 0.25 of the vacation bonus.

Add all the amounts and you will obtain an approximation of your settlement.

Keep in mind that this amount is an approximation, since the ISR, IMSS fees, debts to INFONAVIT, Fonacot credit or any other loans that you have had with a payroll discount will be deducted.

