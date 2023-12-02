Learn how the 1988 film, “Die Hard,” became a cinema classic and rebuilt the foundations of action cinema.

In 1988, action cinema was at a turning point. The decade was dominated by muscular, invulnerable heroes, but Then “Die Hard” arrived and changed the rules of the game.. The film not only redefined a genre, but also became an unexpected Christmas classic, proving that even the most unconventional ideas can resonate deeply in popular culture.

“Die Hard”: An unexpected turn in action cinema

Bruce Willis, known for his role in the television series “Luz de Luna” and with a budding musical career, was not the obvious choice for an action hero. However, His portrayal of John McClane, an ordinary man faced with extraordinary circumstances, marked a before and after in how action protagonists were presented.. The film, underrated by many before its release, became a smash hit, defying expectations and establishing Willis as an action star.

Director John McTiernan and the scriptwriters Steven E. de Souza and Jeb Stuart brought a new dimension to the genre. Inspired by works like Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” they sought to inject fun and humanity into a plot rife with terrorists and criminal schemes. This approach, along with the decision to present the villains not as ideological extremists but as thieves motivated by greed, broke with the conventions of the genre.

The legacy of “Die Hard”

Nowadays, “Die Hard” is much more than an action movie. It is a cultural reference, a turning point that showed that action heroes do not have to be imposing and perfect figures. McClane’s humanity and vulnerability, combined with a smart script and memorable supporting characters, created a new mold for action cinema.. Furthermore, his influence extends beyond cinema: the film has become an unusual Christmas classic, proving that labels and expectations can be broken with creativity and audacity.

The influence of “Die Hard” can be seen in countless subsequent action films. Its combination of humor, humanity and a compelling plot has inspired generations of filmmakers., showing that even within the most established genres, there is room for innovation and reinvention. The film not only entertains; challenges and expands the boundaries of what action cinema can be.

In the current panorama of action cinema, several films stand out as direct heirs to the legacy of “Die Hard.” These films not only adopt key elements of Die Hard, but also bring innovations of their own, keeping the genre fresh and exciting.

One of these movies is “John Wick.”, starring Keanu Reeves. Like Die Hard, John Wick combines an exciting narrative with a vulnerable and charismatic protagonist. Although John Wick is a former assassin, his humanity and personal motivations add a layer of depth to the character, similar to John McClane’s vulnerability.

“The Fall of the Black Hawk” is another notable example. This film, based on real events, shows soldiers in an extreme situation, fighting to survive against overwhelming odds. Like “Die Hard,” it stands out for its intensity and for presenting heroes who are not invulnerable, but human and credible.

“Dredd”, an adaptation of the comic, also follows this trend. Although the protagonist is a ruthless police officer, the film introduces elements of vulnerability and defiance, recalling the iconic John McClane in his fight against crime in extraordinary circumstances.

These films, and many others in the contemporary action genre, owe a lot to “Die Hard.” They have taken his essence of a human and vulnerable hero and adapted it to the tastes and expectations of modern audiences.keeping alive the spirit of innovation and humanity that made “Die Hard” such a revolutionary film in its time.