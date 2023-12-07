It’s time for it again; the Christmas tree. But how do you transport it?

Well, Sinterklaas is out of the country again, together with his Pieten, so now it’s time for the more serious matters. Christmas and everything that goes with it. And we’re going crazy, I can guarantee you that. I drive past an Intratuin every day and it looks like a nuclear power plant, so much light comes from it.

But all those lights are nice, they just have to be hung somewhere. Preferably in a Christmas tree. And then no fake one, because that’s lame, we need a real one. And you can also get them at the garden center, I know from experience.

But how do you transport your Christmas tree?

That’s quite a thing. Christmas trees have the unpleasant characteristic that they are often quite large and therefore difficult to transport. That’s fun, by the way, standing in the parking lot of a garden center to watch the Christmas tree being loaded into the car or cargo bike. Little laugh.

But I was wondering how you transport the Christmas tree. I was able to just put it in the back of the car myself. Flatten the container, insert the tree and close the tailgate. That fit. And in my old BMW E91 330d the rear window could be opened, so I could easily transport it.

But what if you have a big house and a big Christmas tree, but no big car? How do you transport your Christmas tree? And do you do that according to the law? That if you have your tailgate open because it wouldn’t fit otherwise, is your license plate visible?

I’m just really curious how you do that. And also whether you will still find Christmas needles in your trunk in June.

Just let us know, we like it!!

Photo: Christmas tree transport with an M5, captured by @vanwilgenphotography

