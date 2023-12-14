It comes from China, from Jedi, the company that usually produces motorcycles for the Chinese police (GALLERY)

Jedi, Chinese brand, made this 250 4La bike that's a bit difficult to pin down because it seems inspired by the great American baggers like Indian and Harley Davidson without having some characteristics.

As Ride Apart reports, the 250 4L is halfway between a small displacement motorcycle and a bagger, while trying to be both things.

It has 16-inch wheels at the front and 15-inch wheels at the back. The saddle height is particularly low: just 690 millimetres. As an aspiring bagger it has a large front fairing and two side bags to have plenty of space to put materials.

Jedi produces motorcycles for Chinese police and this Jedi could be useful in the traffic of the metropolises of China. The 250 4L is in fact used by policemen.

It is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder engineair-cooled with 18 cavalli. It has a declared top speed of 105 km/h and front and rear disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS. It consumes little and has a large 20 liter tank for a declared autonomy of approximately 700 kilometres.

However it is unlikely that this model is marketed outside China. Cost: 15,400 yuan, that is 1989 euro at the current exchange rate.