Pablo Motos has received a visit from two of our country’s musical leaders in his program: The Muñoz brothers. Estopa has returned to El Hormiguero to talk about his next album, which will be the twelfth of his career and will be released in 2024.

After talking at length about music, Trancas and Barrancas have appeared at the table to subject the two members of Estopa to a curious and fun test that you can also answer at home with your brothers.

Which one of them is the funny brother? That was the first question Estopa had to answer. This question has been followed by others such as: Who tends to attach more to the other’s house? o Who is more of a bad influence on the other? Play the video above and discover the answers!