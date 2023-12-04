The report, which was issued last year, urged countries around the world to work to support mental health by responding to the climate crisis and its repercussions on the health of individuals in the world, especially those who have suffered and are still suffering from natural disasters, drought, poverty, high temperatures, and living near industrial facilities.

Living in harsh climatic conditions, such as hurricanes, forest fires, or in dry areas, affects an individual’s mental health.

For example, it may lead to gradual cognitive deterioration, as the story does not end only when the disaster occurs, but, according to experts, it begins in the days that follow after waking up from the shock of the disaster.

Anxiety, feelings of helplessness, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and even suicidal thoughts are all psychological effects that are associated with people suffering from the consequences of climate change and natural disasters.

The fires that struck the state of California a few months ago increased, and according to the World Health Organization, people’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder increased, as about 67 percent of the state’s population reported that they experienced feelings of fear, phobia, anxiety, lack of sleep, and general fatigue, which accompanied them for many weeks after that disaster.

“Climate change news is worrying”

The matter does not only concern those who were in the midst of these events, but according to the report, climate change affects the mental health of people who have not personally been exposed to any type of natural disaster, as following news of these events has led to feelings of anxiety and fear of them.

The World Health Organization also says that continued climate fluctuations, high temperatures, and worsening air pollution may be the main cause of depression, violence, and severe mood swings in some people, and it is also a direct cause of high rates of emergency department visits related to mental health.

But could climate and weather change affect the mental health of more people than others?

The answer is yes, as global statistics indicate that people with underlying mental illnesses, or who have certain addiction problems, could be more vulnerable to death due to increased temperatures or humidity.

The World Health Organization report also indicates that about 35 percent of the world’s displaced people who suffer from severe mental conditions or chronic diseases are more vulnerable than others to the harmful effects of climate change.

GloballyDistress related to climate change is increasing among young people, as the organization published a survey of ten countries indicating that 84 percent of young people between the ages of sixteen and twenty-five were moderately concerned about climate change, and nearly half of them said that climate change has affected their daily lives. And professional.

The results of this study added that climate change affects children’s development, as exposure to severe weather events such as hurricanes, droughts, and floods during pregnancy increases the child’s risk of developing various psychological or mental diseases.