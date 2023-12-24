The Public Administration of our country allows us to access a large number of procedures electronically, without having to go in person to any office. Considerably reducing the time invested in each procedure. But, once done, how can we know how it is progressing? We tell you.

Social Security allows us to process different requests related to benefits. Some of them are, for example, pension or unemployment benefits. Although thanks to the latest advances we have made in technological matters, most of them currently allow us to be able to carry them out without having to go to a physical office, the reality is that knowing how they are progressing, which is usually one of the aspects that concern us most, is not so simple.

Depending on the type of request we make, the response may take longer than necessary. But we must keep in mind that all of them have maximum response times and that we will always have a response in this regard: both positively and negatively. Below we tell you how we can check the status of any application we have made with Social Security.

How is my benefit going?

Although it is not a well-known service, the reality is that it is 100% effective. “How is my benefit going?” It is a service that allows us to consult the status of the processing of the requested benefit. Furthermore, if the request is within the deadline to provide specific documentation, we can include it from this space.

The first thing we have to do is go to this link and click on the button at the bottom that says “Get access”, as shown in the following screenshot.

The next tab that will open will ask us to identify ourselves. In this first example, we are going to ignore the digital certificate and we are going to opt for the Cl@ve PIN service, for all those who do not have this certificate and are looking for a way to access this information.

Once we have accessed, the screen that interests us will appear. In it we can observe all the procedures that are currently in progress and their status. Furthermore, as we have previously mentioned, if we need to provide information, we must also do so from this website.

What if I have a digital certificate?

As the digital certificate has spread in our country, many citizens use it to access all the services in which they are interested related to the Public Administration. If this is your case, the process is exactly the same as in the previous example, but on the screen where we have to identify ourselves, we must select the option that says “DNIe or certificate”.

Automatically, the drop-down menu will open on our computer so that we can choose the correct certificate and, immediately afterwards, we will be able to authenticate ourselves in a very simple way, in a matter of seconds. The destination page will be the same as the previous one and on it we will be able to know all the information related to the requests we have made