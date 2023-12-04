Delicious foods we are used to, but they affect our planet’s climate. Nutrition produces billions of cubic meters of greenhouse emissions every year, representing about a third of total global emissions.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said that global food systems were responsible for 17 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019, equivalent to 31 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

It is also responsible for emissions caused by global systems, including emissions associated with agriculture, land use, crop production, livestock raising, and household food consumption, and the waste they leave behind, in addition to the energy used on farms, food preparation, and food transport.

According to the FAO, agricultural sectors also produce 21 percent of the world’s total carbon dioxide emissions, 53 percent of the world’s total methane emissions, and 78 percent of the world’s total nitrous oxide emissions.

Global livestock production operations emit more than 14 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions.

While livestock farming remains responsible for 65 percent of these emissions, most of which are in the form of methane gas, in addition to the storage of waste and the processing of animal feed.

According to the FAO, activities supporting agriculture, such as deforestation and land exploitation, release more than 3 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually, and deforestation accounts for 8 percent of emissions resulting from food production in Brazil, which is the world’s largest beef exporter.

According to a report issued by the United Nations in 2021, drying or burning land for agricultural purposes is responsible for about five percent of global emissions.

While the United Nations says that about a third of the food grown in the world is wasted, 13 percent of it at the harvest and retail sale stage, and 17 percent of it in homes and food service sectors.

A study published in the journal Nature Food also showed that wasted food accounts for half of all food system emissions, including the energy consumed in preparing and transporting it.

As for spoiling food in homes, it causes the release of methane gas, which is formed from rotting food in landfills..

That is why the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, held in Dubai this year, devotes a large amount of space to researching how to reduce the impact of food production on the climate, as the amount of emissions caused by the food and agricultural sectors is significant, and what we eat today will determine the shape of our world tomorrow.

