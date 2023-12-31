Loading player

Since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, the emoji representing a slice of watermelon has been used on social networks to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, and drawings of the same fruit have been used on signs during the many demonstrations against Israel. In fact, watermelon is a fruit that grows in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and its colors (red, green, white and black) are also the colors of the Palestinian flag.

In recent months this representation has begun to be used and understood more widely around the world, but the watermelon has been a symbol of Palestinian resistance in secret for decades, although it's hard to say exactly how long ago.

Sascha Crasnow, a researcher on Palestinian and Islamic art at the University of Michigan, told the New York Times that the origins of the watermelon symbol are unclear. Its history most likely begins with the suppression of the Palestinian flag by Israel between 1967 (when after the Six Day War Israel occupied many territories including East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip) and 1993 (when they were ratified the Oslo agreements, with which for the first time Israel and Palestine recognized each other as legitimate interlocutors).

The Palestinian flag was not explicitly banned by Israel but was in fact forcibly disappeared from the occupied territories: it was in those years, according to Crasnow, that images of watermelons began to be used instead of flags. Even more recently and before October, however, it was not unusual for the Israeli army to confiscate Palestinian flags in the occupied territories.

According to another reconstruction, everything began with the reaction of some Palestinian artists who in the 1980s were forbidden by the Israeli army from using the colors of the flag in their works. One of the artists, Sliman Mansour, said in an interview that he was told that his works would be confiscated if he used those colors, even to draw a watermelon. One Palestinian artist who has been much revived as of 2021 is Khaled Hourani, who lives in the West Bank and who uses the image of watermelon very often in his works.

The watermelon emoji, however, was introduced into messaging apps in 2015 and began to be used more frequently in 2021, when the tensions accumulated over the years between Israel and Hamas resulted in a new war. In recent months the use of the watermelon emoji online has been a way for people who wanted to show solidarity with the Palestinian people not to do so too explicitly, to avoid being penalized by the algorithm or by Meta's moderation interventions (the group that owns Instagram and Facebook), which in recent months has blocked or slowed down the circulation of content on the Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Dina Matar, professor of communication and media in the Arab world at SOAS University of London, explained that displaying the Palestinian flag is so important because it allows to express a sense of common national belonging to a group of people who they claim the existence of their own state: «the Palestinians do not have a state, but they have a nation. The flag is an important symbol to affirm that Palestine exists,” Matar said.

With the recent widespread diffusion of this symbol, Crasnow commented, the meaning of its display has changed a lot. Previously it was a subversive practice of those who knew the meaning of this symbol, and which was mainly based on the intention of not attracting attention (as a flag would have done); today the watermelon has become “a symbol for everyone” and “wider”, within the reach of anyone who is part of this “resistance”, as Crasnow defined it.