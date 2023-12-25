The mysterious appearance of the islands of the sky in “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” could find your explanation. These sky islands, which become an essential aspect of the game, seem to appear out of nowhere after the cataclysm in the game. Furthermore, their connection to the Zonai suggests an intriguing relationship.

Exploring the sky islands reveals a variety of Zonai ruins, from temples to observatories, although surprisingly, no homes are observed. The lack of homes in the sky, coupled with the presence of Zonai ruins in the depths, indicates that The Zonai may have resided primarily on the surface of Hyrule. and not in heaven.

The theory proposes that, before being visible, the islands could have been hidden by a cloud barrier, similar to the one that Altárea hid in “Skyward Sword”. This barrier could have been replaced by the Zonai after the Hylians migrated back to the surface. The observable effects of the cloud barrier in “Skyward Sword” would explain the apparent invisibility of the islands before the Cataclysm.

The theory suggests that the cloud barrier could also explain the dragons' movements in Switch games. In “Breath of the Wild,” the dragons Dinraal, Naydra, and Farosh enter and exit the game world through portals in the sky. This would be similar to the openings Link opens in the cloud barrier in “Skyward Sword.” This supports the idea that the cloud barrier could have persisted over Hyrule for millennia.

In “Tears of the Kingdom”, the dragon of Light clears a veil of clouds in the sky at the beginning of the game, revealing Hyrule below. If this implies that the cloud barrier was removed, it could explain how lThe islands of the sky appear abruptly. The dragon of Light, following ancient instincts or distant memories, could have deliberately opened the path between the surface and the sky.

Although the existence of the cloud barrier is not directly addressed in “Tears of the Kingdom,” it isIts known functions coincide with what was observed in the game and in “Breath of the Wild.” Although some parts of Zelda's story are omitted in “Tears of the Kingdom”, the theory that the barrier of clouds hid the islands from the sky seems plausible, although noo directly confirmed.

Via.