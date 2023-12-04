loading…

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, November 22, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Israel’s war on Gaza has led to new and deadly attacks in the Palestinian enclave, the Gaza Strip.

The onslaught, according to recent reports, is powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) system that experts say is indiscriminate and fundamentally wrong.

In a joint investigation, Israeli media +972 Magazine and Local Call conducted interviews with several former and current Israeli intelligence officials.

They reveal the Israeli army has lower expectations than before when it comes to limiting civilian targets.

The relaxed brutal rules combined with the use of “Habsora” (“Gospel” in Hebrew), an AI system that can generate targets at a faster rate than before, facilitated what one former Israeli intelligence officer called a “mass murder factory.”

Officials acknowledged to the media that the homes of members of Hamas and other Palestinian armed factions were deliberately targeted, even if that meant killing everyone inside the building.

One case showed that Israeli army intelligence approved the killing of hundreds of Palestinians to kill one member of Hamas.

“This is the first time they’ve talked about how civilians are being targeted on a large scale just for attacking one military target based on AI technology,” Anwar Mhajne, a political science professor at Stonehill College, Massachusetts, told Middle East Eye.

Focus on Quantity, Not Quality

When discussing the Habsora system, one source told Israeli media that the focus is on quantity, not quality.

They added that although the human eye would survey the target before each attack, not much time would be needed to do so.