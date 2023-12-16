loading…

The Hamas army was able to paralyze Israel's AI system. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Artificial intelligence (AI) was used widely for the first time in warfare with Israel using it to search for and prioritize targets. However, Hamas fighters were able to disable the AI ​​system controlled by the Israeli military.

Vast amounts of intelligence information are fed into secret artificial intelligence systems from electronic surveillance, aircraft, drones and satellites.

This system is far beyond anything Hamas could rely on, but the benefits on the ground have not been felt alone. Hamas fighters routinely launch counterattacks with just two or three fighters.

Hamas is also able to carry out resistance in its territory. As recently as Wednesday in Shujaiya, an area of ​​Gaza City, the group attacked using small arms fire and coordinated IEDs (improvised explosive devices) against an Israeli team of four in a building.

When Israeli commanders lost communication with the firefighting teams, they sent in QRF (quick reaction forces) from the north and south of the building.

How did Hamas paralyze Israel's AI systems, both Gospel and Alchemist?

1. Lose with a Quick and Sudden Attack



Photo/Reuters

Israeli press reports say the next stage will be an agonizing encounter for their troops. The troops were ambushed, with IEDs, hand grenades, and gunfire killing five Israelis, including a battalion commander, another colonel, and three majors.

“Hamas' Shujaiya Battalion is still able to carry out its defense mission in Shujaiya, which shows that their fighting is not ineffective,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank reported.

This comes despite Israeli military officials claiming earlier this month that the unit had been dismantled.

The “complex, multi-part nature of the ambush” required “significant coordination between several Hamas tactical units”, ISW added.

Israel's command headquarters believes that the friction it can cause against Hamas is aided by two systems – known as Gospel and “Alchemist” – which are understood to have had a severe impact on Hamas' command structure, making them less capable of carrying out significant attacks in Gaza.