Victoria's dismissal from Construcciones Quevedo has altered the family atmosphere. Federico and Elena, upon discovering her daughter's secret plans with Alicia and feeling betrayed, made the difficult decision to do without her.

Accompanied by Alicia, Victoria has returned home to collect her belongings before moving to a hotel and distancing herself from her family. Elena, surprised by the young woman's visit, has not hesitated to stand up to her. “How dare you come to my house?” she questioned him, defiantly.

The clandestine project between Victoria and Alicia has unbalanced the family foundations and has fractured trust between its members. “After the damage you have done to my entire family,” Elena warned. How will Alicia react to her words?