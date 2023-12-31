Cyberpunk 2077 has improved considerably with each of the updates.

Cyberpunk 2077 has many interesting features

The proposal of a futuristic open world, full of possibilities, action and decisions, captivated millions of players who longed explore the city of Night City. However, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was not as expected, since had numerous errors, bugs, performance problems and lack of optimization that tarnished the experience of many users. The game received harsh criticism and became a disappointment for many fans who had placed their trust in CD Projekt RED, the studio responsible for the acclaimed The Witcher saga, one of the best RPGs in history.

But far from giving up or abandoning the project, CD Projekt RED committed to improving delivery with constant updates and patches that will solve the problems more serious to add new features and content. Thus, after a year of hard work, Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to make a 180 degree turn, going from being a disappointment to a complete success. Let's look at some of the highlights that have contributed to this transformation.

Improved performance and stability have seen Cyberpunk 2077 bounce back

Among the factors that were most criticized about Cyberpunk 2077, was its poor performance and its low stability in the last generation consoleslike PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Indeed, it suffered constant frame drops, excessive loading times, textures that they didn't load correctly, pop-ins of objects and characters, and numerous crashes that forced the game to restart. This made it practically unplayable on these platforms, leading to a wave of returns and refunds from dissatisfied users.

To solve these problems, CD Projekt RED launched several updates that improved performance and stability on these consoles, as well as on the new generation (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) and on PC. These updates optimized memory usage, reduced loading times, increased resolution and frame rate, corrected graphic and visual errors, thus eliminating many of the bugs that affected the title. Thanks to this, became much more fluid and stableoffering a more satisfactory and enjoyable experience.

New features and options for Cyberpunk 2077

Another aspect that was missed in Cyberpunk 2077 These were some features and options that were expected from such an ambitious and detailed game. For example, many players demanded the possibility of changing and add many elements, such as the inclusion of a fast travel system using the subway or animations when shooting in water or when jumping from a vehicle, these being details that would make the gameplay look better general de Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED listened to these requests and implemented them in the latest game updates, especially in patch 2.0. In this way, many missing elements and other details have been incorporated that significantly improved the game, including graphics quality which has taken a very big leap compared to previous versions of the title. All this thanks to update 2.0 and CD Projekt RED has already confirmed that there will be more news in patch 2.1.

These new features and options have added more depth and variety to the titleallowing players to express their style and preferences within the world of Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, a YouTube channel called GameBest has shared the most important changes that have come with patch 2.0 to Cyberpunk 2077.

Expanding content and story with Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The last aspect that has contributed to improving Cyberpunk 2077 has been the expansion of the content and story of the game through the launch of the new Phantom Liberty DLC, which launched at the end of 2023, being acclaimed by critics and players. This DLC adds a new main plot which takes place after the end of the original game and which introduces new characters, factions, enemies and settings. Something interesting about this is that many users think that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has turned the title into a horror game.

In other words, this new DLC has been praised for its narrative quality, its variety of options and consequences, its duration and its setting. On the other hand, one of the most exciting news Regarding this news, it has been confirmed that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will be developed by the team that made Phantom Liberty possible. Without a doubt, all of these changes have made Cyberpunk 2077 It is part of the top of the best open world games of recent years.

