Palestinians evacuate victims of Israeli bombing in Rafah, Gaza Strip, December 1, 2023. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) has sent 100 units of 2,000 pound BLU-109 bunker buster bombs among thousands of ammunition and other weapons systems to Israel to attack the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli colonial regime’s brutal war became an open massacre of Palestinian civilians, even though it was fighting against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The news of the arms shipment was reported by US media on Friday (1/12/2023).

“Among the nearly 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells delivered to the Israeli military following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the United States has also delivered 100 BLU-109 bunker-buster bombs,” media reports said, citing US officials.

The BLU-109 bomb, built to cause maximum damage, carries a 2,000-pound warhead capable of penetrating concrete shelters.

Israel could use such bunker-busting bombs to penetrate Hamas’ extensive network of tunnels and underground installations.

However, some security analysts point out sending such bombs to Israel is inconsistent with calls made by senior US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to protect civilians and minimize casualties.

Despite the pretext of using bunker-busting bombs, more than 16,000 civilians were massacred by Israel in and near huge refugee camps inhabited by thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Continuing to use such bombs requires consideration of the potential harm to civilians, according to media reports.

Earlier on Friday, Israel resumed its ruthless and violent military operation in Gaza after a nearly week-long humanitarian lull in hostilities in which both sides freed Israeli and other hostages as well as Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

More than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s invasion and indiscriminate bombing of Gaza and more than 36,000 others have been injured since October 7. About 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas attacks.

