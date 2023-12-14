Vodafone and the Canary Islands authorities have joined forces to boost connectivity in the Canary Islands through the deployment of the 2Africa submarine cable. With a record length of 45,000 kilometers, this historic project seeks to improve Internet connection throughout the areaovercoming the major geographical problems that have affected the archipelago for years.

This distance from the Iberian Peninsula has made it difficult to improve technology on the islands, affecting the quality and speed of the Internet. In the end, geographical limitations have played a large negative role.

However, this cable, scheduled to be operational in 2024, will be established as the longest in the world and is part of the 2Africa project, connecting 33 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe —3 billion people or 36% of the world's population—. Vodafone and the Tenerife Cabildo have invested 11.1 million euros in this joint effort through Canalink.

Salinetas beach, Telde, was the connection point of the 2Africa cable in the Canary Islands – chosen due to its proximity to the Vodafone facilities -, marking a milestone in the history of connectivity in the region with 383 kilometers of submarine cable—.

A 45,000 kilometer fiber optic cable, the longest in the world, connecting the Canary Islands and up to 33 countries

The implementation, as mentioned before, has been led by Vodafone, which used an Alcatel Submarine Networks ship and took around three years.

This advance not only strengthens the Internet infrastructure, but also paves the way so that all the advances that are considered “normal” in the Peninsula can also reach these areas.

For example, it is expected to lay the foundation for advanced 5G and artificial intelligence services. Javier Álvarez, territorial director of Vodafone in the Canary Islands, has highlighted the importance of this milestone by offering greater speed and robustness to the islands, marking the beginning of a new era of technological development in the Canary Islands.