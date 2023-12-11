Suara.com – PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or BRI has prepared strategies and anticipatory steps for cyber attacks and customer fraud. Moreover, customer fraud actions are now varied and more sophisticated, such as transaction fee modes to wedding invitations.

BRI Information Security Division Head Muharto said that digitalization in banking continues to develop, even at BRI itself. He said digital transactions at BRI also continued to grow.

Meanwhile, through the BRImo super app, the company recorded a transaction value of IDR 2,984.2 trillion in the third quarter of 2023. That figure is 65.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

“However, behind digitalization of technology there are definitely challenges. Regarding fraud, there are methods of increasing service rates in SMS, courier receipts, wedding invitations, and even e-tickets,” he said in a talk show quoted on Monday (11/12/2023) .

However, Muharto asked BRI customers not to worry. The reason is, BRI has a number of defenses and strategies so that customers do not become victims of these fraudulent acts.

“There are technological tools used. So, in application development, the security element is involved there,” he explained.

Then, to strengthen its security system, BRI uses an application programming interface (API). So, customers can safely carry out transactions without having to worry.

Apart from that, BRI also provides several layers of transaction security by implementing a mobile one time password (OTP). Furthermore, BRI can also detect if fraud or fraud occurs in customer transactions.

Of course, all of these safeguards are in line with the regulations in force at the Financial Services Authority (OJK)

“If someone gets hit, one or two will be cut straight away,” concluded Muharto.