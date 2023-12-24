In a surprising twist to the Pokémon series, Ash Ketchum managed to capture his first unique Pokémon, Melmetal. After 23 years of the successful franchise, this marks a milestone in Ash's career, as Unique Pokémon are even rarer than Legendary Pokémon.

Ash captured Melmetal, the evolution of Meltan, in the anime episode “Final Rivals!” from the Pokémon series: The Series: Sun and Moon Ultra Legends. Although Ash has had encounters with Legendary Pokémon throughout the series, I've never caught onemaking Melmetal's capture especially memorable.

Los unique Pokémon They are even rarer than Legendaries, with minimal appearances that create greater mysticism. The unique Pokémon was introduced from Mew and has grown over time, with Melmetal being the only one capable of evolving.

Unlike Legendary Pokémon, which often have a lot of screen time and interactions with Ash, the Unique Pokémon stand out less. Ash's capture of Melmetal was unexpected, as he initially captured his previous form, Meltan, without knowing it would evolve. In video games, the only way to evolve it is through the Pokémon Go and Pokémon Home application.

The category of unique Pokémon has generated confusion among fans due to their rarity and the way they are distributed. The Ranking was introduced in the 2010 games to describe “secret” Pokémon. that arose naturally. Unlike Legendary Pokémon, Unique Pokémon are not available natively. They are distributed almost exclusively through special eventsmaking them coveted collector's items.

The number of unique Pokémon has grown over time and now includes up to 23 . Although they have become more accessible over the years, they are still difficult to find.+

