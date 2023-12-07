loading…

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip is predicted to continue to increase. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Israeli troops launched violent air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following cross-border attacks carried out by the Hamas group on October 7.

According to figures released by the Gaza Ministry of Health, since then, at least 16,015 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been killed by Israel.

The death toll is predicted to continue to increase considering there is no sign that Israel will stop the attacks.

With basic infrastructure destroyed, telephone and internet services frequently disrupted, and a number of health statisticians killed or missing, there are growing concerns that Gaza health authorities will not be able to continue to accurately count the number of victims.

So how do rescue or health officials count the number of victims killed in the midst of Israeli attacks? The following is the explanation as quoted from Al Arabiya, Thursday (7/12/2023).

How are the death tolls compiled so far?



Photo: Illustration

In the first six weeks of the war, hospital morgues across the Gaza Strip sent the data to the health ministry’s main collection center at Al Shifa Hospital. Officials used Excel sheets to record the names, ages and identity card numbers of the deceased and sent them to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah, the part of the Palestinian Authority (PA) that exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

But Omar Hussein Ali, director of the Ramallah Ministry’s emergency operations center, said that of the four officials managing the data center at Al Shifa Hospital, one person was killed in an airstrike that hit the hospital while three others were missing when Israeli forces seized the site they claimed was their home. Hamas hideout.

“Recording the victims needed to understand what happened is now increasingly difficult. “The information infrastructure, the existing health systems, were systematically destroyed,” said Hamit Dardagan of Iraq Body Count, which was created during the US-led invasion and occupation of Iraq.

The organization is also trying to track victims in Gaza, using Health Ministry data and monitoring social media and reports of deaths in other media.

Since the one-week ceasefire failed to be extended on December 1, information on the number of casualties that is usually provided every day has become irregular. The latest update from the Gaza Health Ministry came on Monday from spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra, bringing the death toll to 15,899.