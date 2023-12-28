Some players look for challenges in video games and others just want to escape, pass the time or simply enjoy a more cinematic experience that tells a story free of frustration at the controls. The difficulty of some works or the traditional way of playing can be a barrier for the latter, and Sony has begun to move to break it down on PlayStation. Either in this generation of consoles or in the next.

Surely this will not come as news to you: in new games or in remakes (or remasters) of those already published, PlayStation studios have taken great steps both to drastically reduce the difficulty of his works in more advanced ways than a difficulty selector. In The Last of Us Part I there is a mode in which we will be directly invisible if we do not move. Now, it is also essential to put on the table that whoever seeks the opposite also adds new challenge levels or survival tests.

Logically, this is not something exclusive to PlayStation Studios: we have spectacular examples ranging from Forza Motorsport assists to a Dynamic Mode in Street Fighter 6 (in addition to Classic and Modern) in which by pressing any button an Artificial Intelligence reacts and executes the most effective attack or technique against our rival. The idea is for everyone to play and do amazing things with Ryu and Chun Li. Logically, this control option is completely disabled in the online modes of the Capcom game.

What has changed in the case of PlayStation? The key is to follow the dotted line left by their most recent patents. Knowing that the existence of any patent does not commit anything, nor does it guarantee that they will be used. But it does show the intentions of the person recording them.

How to make gaming on PlayStation “easier”… the easier way!

Since the beginning of December 2023, in a very narrow period of time (and with Sony itself happily talking about the development of PS6) they have been detected three key patents to accommodate the difficulty of video games on PlayStation. Not going through a menu, as has been done until now, but in an automated way, through a new command or supported by Artificial Intelligence.

Patent No. 1: a controller that takes you by the hand





We saw the first of them on December 2 through a patent for a PlayStation controller in which the touch panel becomes a touch screen. The big news? According to Insider Gaming, from this small screen the player could be guided during the game. And not only that: according to the document, this controller would show the buttons that must be pressed at key moments.

Patent #2: put “caps” on all your games by default





The second initiative came to light on December 17, and its name is a long and very specific declaration of intentions: Adaptive Difficulty Calibration For Skills-Based Activities In Virtual Environments, which translated into Cervantes' language becomes An adaptive difficulty calibration for skill-based activities in virtual environments.

How this patent applies to video games: data about the user and their performance when playing is collected and contrasted with that of the title. Thus, when embarking on a new game, and based on your performance in previous titles, parameters such as movement speed, difficulty of enemies, the number of threats to which you will be exposed, etc. are automatically changed.

That said, and this is important, this patent could also increase the difficulty if the game were too easy for you. Although this can have a dark side: a particularly skilled player in the arcade Street Fighter perhaps he is not as skilled in the Call of Duty campaign.

Patent No. 3: delegate everything to Artificial Intelligence





The latest patent registered by Sony is, perhaps, the most curious of all: discovered just in time for Christmas, it is a method in which the player enables the assistance of an Artificial Intelligence in one or more aspects when playing . Whether by aiming, attacking, jumping, moving or whatever each title requires.

To be fair, it is not so much about letting the AI ​​play automatically, but rather anticipating our needs as a player based on the context of the game and encouraging us to have more facilities based on predictive indicators. Furthermore, this same system would generate a series of adjustments that would be associated with the specific profile or account, so that the aid that one player receives would be different from that of another.





In fact, and this is key, the patent makes repeated references to cloud servers. So, within the possibilities, the process would be an additional benefit (an incentive added to PS Plus, perhaps?) instead of technology born from PlayStation hardware.

Does Sony have a plan to eliminate difficulty on PlayStation? Spoiler: NO

PlayStation's big plan is not to destroy the difficulty of video games just because. Because he can. These movements, whether they end up taking shape or not, are part of an initiative that we have been seeing for years: do you remember the PS5 cards in which they explain how to overcome certain sections or get the trophies? These initiatives, and those that we do not yet know about, go in that direction: enabling us to squeeze the games however we want.

At this point it is time to open the melon without subtleties: to what extent it can be considered a sacrilege to demolish the difficulty in games designed by their own creators to be challenging. A common feature of FromSoftware games (Elden Ring, Armored Core or Dark Souls) that, we will not deny, ended up setting a standard. So what some saw as a challenge, others took as a barrier. Even as an impediment to joining the conversation or being part of the phenomenon.





Before anyone starts to debate about it, it is time to remember that patents only show that there is a real interest in giving shape to ideas, and are not a guarantee that they will be used. Although looking at Sony's history, the hare has very rarely jumped in vain.

However, it is also worth keeping in mind that these aids, assistance or guides are a complement. In some cases, they can even increase the difficulty of the game even more. And more importantly, for countless players it means the difference between being able to play or not. Players who benefit from the accessibility of games that allow them to overcome their own limitations.

And also those for whom the arrival of peripherals like the Access Control is a gift from heaven. Or Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller.

It will be interesting to see how and in what way new technologies are applied so that everyone can enjoy any video game. However you want and with all the help you need. The charm of really difficult games, even bloody ones, the one that many of us have enjoyed even since the days of the NES (most of the classics bring out the colors of many current titles) will continue to be present.

However, the key to all this leads to the same point: the feeling of triumph. Experiencing the genuine emotion of having legitimately overcome challenges and adversity. And that, nowadays, is only achieved through skill or that extra push. Because if what we want is simply to see what happens at the end of Bloodborne, the new God of War DLC or Lies of P, as if it were a movie, we just have to search on Google. Or in VidaExtra.

