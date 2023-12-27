There is little communication possible. About a week after departure, Peter calls his friend Rijn. He does this from a telephone booth in Reggane, a city in Algeria. But then it remains silent. Too quiet for too long. “Then we became very restless,” mother José recalls. The police are called in, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is consulted, flyer campaigns are held and newspaper articles about the boys appear. “We were very active, but at a certain point we had really pulled out everything, everything, everything.”