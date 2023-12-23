Yesterday we learned that the hacker who leaked GTA VI was sentenced to life in a psychiatric hospital unless doctors determine that he is no longer a danger, as he declared that he would continue committing computer crimes unless he was released. But who is it and why did he do it?

The individual in question is called Arion Kurtas, a British boy diagnosed with autism and who just turned 18 years old. He was part of the Lapsu$ group, made up of Brazilian and British hackers, who were dedicated to carrying out cyber attacks on large companies, and was one of its most important members.

Lapsu$ specializes in ransomware or “data hijacking,” which consists of using a malicious program to lock files within a system or network and requires those affected to pay a large amount of money to recover it or else the individuals will sell or They will filter all the stolen items on the Internet.

In turn, they use a tactic known as “Social Engineering”, which is based on blackmailing or manipulating other users in order to obtain confidential information such as passwords. In essence, they take advantage of human error to access and violate the security of companies

This was precisely what happened to Insomniac Games, who were attacked by the Rhysida group with these same methods and since their demands were not met, they ended up revealing all the studio's confidential information: from gameplays and demos of their next Wolverine video game, even the personal data of your employees.

In this way, Kurtaj along with the support of other individuals were able to hack technology companies such as NVIDIA, the BT/EE telephone companies, the Uber travel application and of course Rockstar Games.

GTA VI Hack

How did they manage to circumvent the security of a video game company whose main characteristic is being one of the most secretive in the industry? Well, the answer was simple but equally disturbing if you think about it for a few minutes.

Arion had been arrested for his previous crimes and was about to be released on parole without access to a computer or the Internet. However, since a rival group had revealed his personal information, the authorities decided to put him in a hotel for his safety.

While there, and using his cell phone, a keyboard with a mouse and an Amazon Fire Stick (a device that allows you to convert any television with HDMI into a Smart TV with Internet access) he was able to access the Rockstar servers through the TV in his room, a scene worthy of an action movie or series.

He proceeded to steal 90 videos of the development of GTA VI and entered the company's internal Slack with the following message: “I'm not a Rockstar employee, I'm an attacker” and assured that if they did not contact him via Telegram within a period of 24 hours he would start publishing everything.

You should already know the rest of the story, through the GTAForums site under the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker, he released all the footage he stole and it went viral all over the Internet. The police arrested him again and held him in custody until his trial and sentencing that we saw above.

And that was how one of the most infamous leaks in the entire history of gaming was created. With the recent attack that Insomniac also suffered, what do you think companies should do to prevent this type of event from happening again?