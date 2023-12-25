loading…

Yemen's Houthi group accused a US warship of hysterically firing missiles, which almost hit a Gabon oil tanker in the Red Sea. Photo/seaforces.org

TEL AVIV – Group Hothi Yaman said warship United States of America (The US) opened fire “hysterically” in the Red Sea and almost hit a Gabon oil tanker.

The statement was to correct American claims that the Yemeni militia had targeted a Gabon oil tanker.

“An American warship fired hysterically during a reconnaissance mission for Yemeni (Houthi) forces in the Red Sea,” Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said in a statement on Sunday, reported by Sputnik, Monday (25/12/2023).

“One of the missiles almost hit a Gabon-flagged oil tanker departing from Russia,” he continued.

“The Red Sea will become a fiery arena if the US and its allies continue to repress. “Countries bordering the Red Sea must be aware of the reality of the dangers that threaten their national security,” added Abdul-Salam.

According to him, the threat to international maritime navigation is the result of the militarization of the Red Sea by America and its partners, who come to the region for no legitimate reason other than providing security services for Israeli ships.

The Houthi statement contradicts an announcement issued by the United States Central Command on Sunday morning stating that the Houthis had launched two anti-ship missiles into Red Sea shipping lanes on December 23.

“Between 15.00 and 20.00 p.m. (Sanaa time), USS Laboon (DDG 58) was patrolling in the Southern Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian and shot down four unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that entered direction of the USS Laboon. There were no injuries or damage in this incident,” US Central Command said.

“At approximately 20:00 pm (Sanaa time) US Naval Central Command received reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea that they were under attack. The M/V Blaamanen, a Norwegian-flagged chemical/oil tanker reported being almost hit by a Houthi one-way attack drone “With no reports of injuries or damage. The second ship, M/V Saibaba, an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker belonging to Gabon, reported that it was hit by a one-way drone attack with no reports of injuries. USS Laboon responded to a distress call from this attack,” it added US Central Command.

According to MarineTraffic, Saibaba sailed under the flag of Gabon, not India.