loading…

Houthis threaten to attack ships traveling to Israel. Photo/Illustration

SANAA – A military spokesman for the Yemeni rebel group, Houthi on Saturday warned all shipping companies not to cooperate with Israel . The Houthis threatened to target them for attacks Red Sea .

“If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of nationality, will be targeted by our armed forces,” said Yahya Saree, while announcing a ban on the passage of all ships en route to Israel such as quoted from Al Arabiya, Sunday (10/12/2023).

The Iran-aligned Houthi group has fired on Israel and its ships in the Red Sea in a campaign they say is aimed at supporting Palestine. United States (US) warships have shot down several of their projectiles.

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department issued new counter-terrorism sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the Iran-backed Houthis.

The US imposed sanctions on 13 individuals and entities that provided funds generated from the sale of Iranian commodities to the Houthis in Yemen.

“Strikes launched from Houthi-controlled territory also threaten US warships operating in international waters,” said US State Department spokesman Matt Miller.

Ballistic missiles and other projectiles have been shot down by US warships in the region after heading their way, Pentagon officials said. However, US officials did not say that the Houthis were targeting US assets in the region.

The Houthi attack itself has reached Israel. The Houthis have also shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone – worth just over $30 million – off the coast of Yemen.

(ian)