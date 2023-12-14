loading…

The Houthis often attack ships affiliated with Israel in the Red Sea. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – An official in Houthi-controlled Yemen's government, Abdul Malik al-Ajri, said the only way to bring calm in the Red Sea is a permanent ceasefire in Israel's war on the Gaza Strip as tensions rise in the strategic maritime strip.

The statement came after the US announced plans to establish a maritime task force in the Red Sea to protect ship traffic towards the Israeli-occupied territory. region.

“If the world's entire naval fleet sails to the Red Sea and gathers there, they will not provide security for either Israel or the regime's ships and ships heading to the occupied Palestinian territories,” he added, as reported by Press TV.

“There is no way to prevent an increase in tensions except through a permanent ceasefire in Gaza… The only way to restore calm in the Red Sea is to establish peace in Gaza,” he explained.

Earlier, the Yemeni Army attacked a Norwegian-flagged commercial tanker with missiles while it was in the Red Sea heading towards an Israeli port to unload its cargo.

The Yemeni operation against the tanker Strinda took place about 100 kilometers north of the Bab el-Mandab Strait which connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree described the attack as “a victory for the oppressed Palestinian people.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea as it was heading towards an Israeli port.

In retaliation for Israel's bloody assault on Gaza, Yemen has previously warned that it considers any ships whose owners are linked to Israel or ships going to and from ports in the occupied territory to be legitimate targets.