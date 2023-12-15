loading…

The cargo ship Galaxy Leader, co-owned by an Israeli company, was seized by the Houthis in the Red Sea on November 20, 2023. Photo/Houthis Media Center/Anadolu Agency

SANAA – The UK Maritime Trade Authority has reported a group identifying themselves as the Yemeni Navy advised that they had diverted ships towards the Yemeni coast.

Yemeni maritime sources said Houthi forces had forced a container ship, which was originally bound for Israel, to change course.

The source said that the detained ship was currently on its way to a Yemeni port.

AP Moller-Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping companies, reported that its container ship Maersk Gibraltar was targeted by a missile near the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait last night.

“The attack occurred while the ship was en route from Salalah, Oman, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” said a Maersk statement. The crew and ship were reported safe.

The Houthis have reported the ship was heading towards Israel. The group has repeatedly pledged to target ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or those delivering goods to the Zionist colonial state, “in solidarity with Palestine.”

Yemen asked countries in the world to “withdraw” their citizens who work as crew members of these Israeli-linked ships.

Yemen is the pioneer country that has taken the most concrete steps in pressuring Israel, which continues to carry out genocide in the Gaza Strip.

While other countries in the Middle East only use rhetoric to condemn Israel's atrocities, Yemen has taken real action by seizing cargo ships linked to Israel.

