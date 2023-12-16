loading…

The Houthis continue to launch attacks on Israeli territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A spokesman for the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said the group had attacked the Israeli Red Sea resort city of Eilat with drones.

The Houthi group, which controls much of Yemen, has escalated maritime tensions by launching attacks on key waterways in what they say is a response to Israel's offensive on Gaza.

Meanwhile, Britain's defense minister said a British destroyer downed a suspected drone in the Red Sea.

“Last night, HMS Diamond shot down a drone suspected of attacking a merchant ship in the Red Sea,” said Grant Shapps in a statement posted on X.

Earlier, a senior leader of the Houthi rebel group in Yemen warned cargo ships in the Red Sea to avoid traveling to Israeli ports, due to an increasing number of missiles fired by the group over the past 48 hours.

“In addition to avoiding heading towards Israel, ships passing through Yemen should keep their radios on, and immediately respond to Houthi communication attempts,” said Mohamed Ali Al-Houthi, chairman of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee group in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Al-Houthi also warned cargo ships not to “false their identities” or fly a different flag than the country belonging to the cargo ship owner.

The Houthi group had previously seized a ship in the Red Sea belonging to an Israeli businessman, saying it was in protest against Israel's brutal attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The group, which controls Yemen's capital Sana'a and is backed by Iran, has attacked ships in vital shipping lanes and fired drones and missiles at Israeli towns more than 1,000 miles away.