Houthi fighters gather in Sanaa, Yemen. Photo/AP

SANAA – United States (US) oil stocks are at their lowest point in 40 years and a blockade of the Red Sea by the Houthis could make matters worse for Washington.

Maram Susli, better known as the Syrian Girl blogger, explained this to Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

Yemeni armed forces have stepped up attacks on Israeli-linked merchant ships in the Red Sea in an effort to force the colonial regime to halt its land operations in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US formed a coalition of 10 countries against the government in Sana'a led by the Ansarallah movement, which the West has dubbed the Houthis.

However, the coalition only includes one Arab country, Bahrain, while Yemen's other neighbors have so far been hesitant to join the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian.

Could they jump on Washington's bandwagon any time soon?

“It will be interesting to see what the surrounding countries will do, because, of course, we saw Saudi Arabia trying to defeat the Houthis since 2015, which resulted in a lot of economic suffering and instability in Saudi Arabia,” Susli told Sputnik.

“And only now have they finally made some kind of ceasefire or peace agreement with Iran and they both joined BRICS. I don't know if Saudi Arabia is willing to jeopardize that, to stand with the United States in fighting the conflict. “The Houthis are in this war, especially because this will be perceived throughout the region as Saudi Arabia siding with Israel, because what is happening now is that the Houthis are not attacking ships that are not related to Israel,” he said.

Observers say the US may attack launch sites in Yemen, as they did previously in 2016.