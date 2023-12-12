loading…

French guided missile frigate Languedoc transits the Strait of Hormuz, May 28, 2021. Photo/AP/ French Navy

SANAA – The French military successfully repelled an attack on one of its guided missile frigates in the Red Sea.

The French military recorded an attempted drone attack launched from Yemeni territory controlled by the Houthis.

Speaking to lawmakers in the French Senate on Monday (11/12/2023), Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu provided an update on last weekend’s failed attack, stating all enemy drones had been shot down with guided munitions.

“Two drones coming from Yemen deliberately targeted … our Languedoc multi-mission frigate, which was on patrol in the Red Sea,” he said.

He explained, “This was an Aster 15 missile, launched in self-defense to destroy the two drones. This was done (successfully) and therefore protected the ship and its crew.”

Although officials have so far not named the Houthi rebel group, the military previously said the drone was launched from Yemen’s al-Hodeida beach, an area controlled by the armed faction officially known as Ansar Allah.

The Houthis, or Ansar Allah, have ruled parts of the Middle Eastern country since the 2014 uprising.

The Houthi group has repeatedly vowed to attack any ships the group believes are helping Israel amid the latest conflict with Palestinian fighters in Gaza.

So far, they have attacked, and sometimes seized, a number of commercial and military vessels transiting the Red Sea.