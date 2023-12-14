loading…

The USS Mason warship belonging to the United States shot down a Yemeni Houthi drone that was about to attack it in the Red Sea. Photo/US Navy

TEL AVIV – Warship The United States (US), USS Mason, on Wednesday shot down a drone launched by the group Hothi Yaman in the Red Sea area.

Yesterday's incident was the second action this month by the USS Mason. This came days after the commercial ship USS Mason was the target of a cruise missile attack in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.

According to a US defense official, the USS Mason downed a drone heading towards it as an act of self-defense. However, the official did not specify whether the drone specifically targeted the US warship.

“At the time the shooting occurred, the USS Mason was responding to reports that a commercial oil tanker was attacked by suspected Houthi forces,” the defense official told Navy Times on condition of anonymity, which was reported on Thursday (14/12/2023).

“At this time we are not aware of any injuries to personnel or damage to the vessel.”

Both the USS Mason and the destroyer USS Carney have shot down drones in recent weeks and provided aid to commercial vessels amid rising tensions in the region sparked by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine.

On Monday, the USS Mason provided assistance to a Norwegian-flagged oil and chemical tanker; Strinda, after an anti-ship cruise missile hit her, causing fire and damage to the ship.

The USS Mason also shot down a drone on December 6, just days after the USS Carney shot down several drones earlier that week when several merchant ships were attacked by missiles fired from Yemeni territory controlled by Houthi rebels.

“We also have strong reason to believe that these attacks, although carried out by the Houthi group in Yemen, were carried out entirely by Iran,” US Central Command said in a statement earlier this month.