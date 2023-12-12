loading…

SANAA – Yemeni rebel group, Houthi claimed responsibility for the attack on a tanker in Red Sea .

The Houthis said they carried out a military operation against a Norwegian commercial tanker in protest against Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip. They underscore the risk of conflict that has rocked the Middle East.

The Houthis attacked the STRINDA tanker with a rocket because it was delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal and after its crew ignored all warnings. This was stated by Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarea in a statement.

But the tanker’s owner, Mowinckel Chemical Tankers of Norway, said the ship was headed to Italy carrying a cargo of palm oil to be used as biofuel.

“This (ship) has no plans to stop in Israel,” a company spokesman told Reuters as quoted by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Mowinckel Chemical Tankers said that, although the ship’s ownership or management has no ties to Israel, the ship was “provisionally nominated” by the charterer for cargo out of Ashdod in January.

“The owner has the option to cancel the contract if the situation worsens,” Mowinckel Chemical Tankers said.

“On the recommendation of our security advisors, it was decided to withhold this information until the ship and crew were in safe waters,” he continued.

Israel depends on its maritime trade for imports and exports. Ashdod to the south and Haifa to the north are the largest ports in the country.