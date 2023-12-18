Get ready, Game of Thrones fan! Season 2 of The House of the Dragon will have a lot of impact according to George RR Martin.

A journey full of emotions, tears and dark secrets awaits us! The genius behind Game of Thrones gave us a juicy preview of what awaits us in the next season of this HBO series. Although the premiere is a few months away, George RR Martin has had the privilege of taking a look at the first two episodes of House of the Dragon, and his words are more than promising.

What has it revealed to us? Well then, prepare the tissues! The initial episodes are described as “very dark”, loaded with moments that will make us feel deep in our soul. Martin mentions powerful, heartbreaking moments that he says could bring a waterfall of tears.

He even confessed that a friend of his couldn't contain himself in the face of such emotional intensity!

The dark tone is no surprise to Martin fans, known for their brutal and complex storytelling. And this time, with the impending Targaryen civil war on the horizon, the rollercoaster of emotions promises to leave its mark on every viewer of The House of the Dragon.

the dragon house

What else awaits us? The Dance of the Dragons is about to be unleashed! Based on the book Fire & Blood by Martin, the second season continues the saga of House Targaryen. The recently released trailer gives us a glimpse of the tumultuous and bloody events to come, as the Targaryens fight fiercely for power. The promise is clear: a narrative that promises to surpass the already legendary Game of Thrones series. Will he get it? Tell me your opinion in comments.

The first season of The House of the Dragon already made its mark with its complex characters and intricate political plots. The prequel series has garnered positive reviews and praise from fans. Now, backed by the enthusiastic support of George RR Martin, the second season is ready to soar to new heights.

The countdown is on! As we get closer to the premiere this summer, excitement is at a fever pitch. Do we need more reasons to get excited? If the original creator is in love with what is to come, how can we not be? The promise of an even darker and more emotional narrative, coupled with the already proven success of the first season, puts this prequel on the cusp of surpassing its predecessor.

Prepare to once again immerse yourself in the unforgiving and fascinating world of Westeros! The House of the Dragon awaits us with open arms, ready to captivate us with its magic and unexpected twists.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.