House Flipper 2developed and published by Frozen District, is available starting today on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S. In House Flipper 2, players are immersed in house renovations, transforming neglected properties into beautiful homes.

This sequel introduces new features, including sophisticated renovation tools, a wider selection of materials and furnishings, and an all-new sandbox mode! Players will experience the satisfaction of moving house while dealing with the complexities of time management, budget and customer requests.

Previous article

Alan Wake 2: the first sales estimates are disappointing