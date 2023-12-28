Suara.com – The police stopped the house burning case with a suspect named Rudi Hariyanto alias RH. The incident occurred in Tegal Alur, Kalideres, West Jakarta.

West Jakarta Metro Police Chief, Police Commissioner M Syahduddi, said the case was stopped because the suspect in the case had died.

“Yesterday we received a report that the perpetrator had died. Two days ago,” said Syahduddi while in his office, Thursday (28/12/2023).

Based on applicable law, continued Syahduddi, the case can be stopped if the suspect in the case dies.

“Yes, if the suspect dies, based on the Criminal Procedure Code, it is stopped. “It was stopped because the suspect died,” he explained.

As previously reported, Rudi on Thursday (14/12/2023) was determined to burn down his own house and family because he did not accept his wife being sued for divorce.

As a result, Rudi's father-in-law was roasted to death by fire. Meanwhile, Rudi and his wife suffered burns.

Rudi suffered burns on 58 percent of his body. Meanwhile, Rudi's wife, whose initials are RI, suffered 45 percent burns.

Rudi received treatment at the hospital, but unfortunately his life could not be saved.