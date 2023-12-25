The front door is out, the facade has been dislocated, just like the ceiling inside. There is glass everywhere. Fortunately, there are no guests in the hotel because of the holidays. The owner was called by the police at the end of the night. At first he thinks there is a fire, but it soon turns out to be an explosion. There is quite a bit of chaos in and around the building. And there was also damage to other buildings: for example, a number of windows were broken at a grand café across the square.