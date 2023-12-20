Milestone announced l’AcceleRacers Expansion Pack per Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged which includes four new vehicles, a new setting and two customization sets.

Players will be able to race four of the most iconic cars from the AcceleRacers animated series: Karma Eiss' Agile Chicane, the Rat-ified driven by Metal Maniacs' Mitchell “Monkey” Mclurg, Mark Wylde's modern Spine Buster supercar, and the sleek Vert's. The Acceledrome, a new location, will be the perfect setting to give gas to the new arrivals; taking inspiration from the cartoon's headquarters, players will race through a large, multi-level cave carved into the rock with the Wheel of Power lighting up the entire underground base. Finally, two customization sets with profile icons, card backgrounds, and nameplates.

L’AcceleRacers Expansion Pack per Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged sarà available from tomorrow, Thursday 21 December.

