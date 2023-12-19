After the rumors, we learned that it would come to Nintendo Switch. The information we bring you focuses on Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. We were recently able to speak with those responsible and now we have news.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Remember, the title was released last October 19, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. We can now confirm that you will receive the AcceleRacers Expansion Pack DLC on December 21, 2023. For now we do not have a price, but we do know that it is included in the Deluxe Edition and the Legendary Edition and can be found in the Season Pass Vol. 1 or can be purchased separately.

Here you have description and trailer of this additional content:

Master four of the most iconic cars from the AcceleRacers animated series: Karma Eiss' agile Chicane, the powerful Rat-ified driven by Metal Maniacs' Mitchell “Monkey” McClurg, Mark Wylde's modern supercar-like Spine Buster, and of course, Vert's elegant car. The Acceledrome, a new location to discover, is the perfect setting to step on the cast aluminum accelerator with these new attractions. Inspired by the secret headquarters found in the AcceleRacers cartoon, players will speed through a large, multi-level cave carved into the rock with the Wheel of Power illuminating the entire underground base. Finally, two customization sets with profile icons, card backgrounds, and stickers are also available to runners with this expansion pack.

Here we leave you its latest trailer:

What do you think? Are you interested in this release? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments.

