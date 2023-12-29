It is clear that technology, and more specifically social networks, have transformed many things in society, starting with the way of staying in shape. Concepts as old as exercise, meditation or improving self-esteem have become recurring topics on platforms like TikTok, and from time to time they tend to become fashionable.

That is precisely what has happened with a peculiar phenomenon, known as Hot Girl Walk. In principle, it could be considered a way of walking to lose weight and maintain physical condition. But as is often the case in these cases, there is much more behind the first impression.

What is the Hot Girl Walk?

It all started with a proper name: Mia Lind. Back in 2021, this student shared a new way to lose weight and stay fit on TikTok: the Hot Girl Walk. And, as much as the name may remind us of anything instead of what it is, it is a way of practicing conventional exercise, and at the same time particular.

In fact, if you pay attention to its concept, it is clear that it fits perfectly with what generally defines social networks, especially TikTok. That is to say, something that a priori has nothing new, but that suddenly becomes a phenomenon, retouched with some nuances.

We have even seen it in ways of walking such as “Silent Walking” or the so-called “Afghan march”.

The exercise, if you want to call it that, Hot Girl Walk has some similarities with the examples mentioned above, but also certain differences. Basically, It consists of going for a walk in the company of a podcast or a musical selection, traveling about six kilometers and, meanwhile, reflecting on your self-esteem, your life and what goals you want to achieve.

As we said, everything is truly reminiscent of current concepts linked to new technologies that are very focused on looking good, happy (at least apparently) and with an excellent self-concept.

How is the Hot Girl Walk practiced?

One of the aspects that has made the Hot Girl Walk most popular is that it does not have great demands, unlike other forms of running or hiking. To start practicing this trend you just need to listen to a podcast or music, preferably motivational, and wear comfortable clothing.

Mia Lind, the main precursor, at least in origin, of the Hot Girl Wak talked about carrying out a daily exercise of about six kilometers, but not even the route is completely predetermined in this technique to lose weight and work on your mood.

The underlying idea, in any case and beyond the state of form, is to gain confidence in oneself (hence the name of the phenomenon). The time spent walking It grants energy, at least in theory, to the person who carries it out, and that motivation is then maintained throughout the day.

Thus, it cannot be said that the Hot Girl Walk differs much from other more traditional forms of walking. But there is no doubt that it fits like a glove with the mentality and attitude that, for better or worse, exist in today's society.