Jacky Ainley, a host well known in Monterrey for reporting on the weather on weekends on the Multimedios Channel, has recently gained popularity on social media.

His embarrassing moment on air went viral when he joined the group of news anchors headed by Marco Martínez Soriano.

Through the social network “X”, formerly Twitter, a video was shared by the user @eriiickcm, where the presenter can be seen, who was wearing a black skirt, white top and red jacket, giving the weather for Sabinas Hidalgo; when suddenly you hear that he is wrong in a part of his report.

“Take it into consideration because there are changes during Sunday, temporarily it is a warm environment for land… oh, I can't suck it, damn it,” said the young woman, who instead of resuming decides to leave furiously.

The video clip currently has more than 500 thousand reproductionsand has gone viral on social networks, where some users have called the presenter foul-mouthed, but others asked to tag her.

“When you leave the intern to edit the blocks because the post guys went on vacation for Christmas”, “The truth is that if a man hears swear words badly, it is worse in a woman”, “That happens when they hire for the physique and not because of the preparation”, “How to ruin your career in 5 minutes”, “If I have to see it live, it must already be off the channel at this moment”, read in the comments.

