Alessandra Albarelli General Director Riva del Garda Fierecongressi

Beverage is increasingly the protagonist at Hospitality 2024

Il Beverage It is one of leading sectors of the world economy e Hospitality-The Hospitality Hallthe leading international trade fair in Italy for hospitality and catering scheduled in Riva del Garda from 5 to 8 February 2024dedicates ample space to this segment both in the exhibition itinerary and through a complex series of training activities.

The distribution market in the Horeca channel, in Italy, plays a strategic role, with 3,800 companies, over 60,000 employees and 17 billion euros in turnover. According to the latest Censis-Italgrob report, in particular, the beverage distributor sector recorded a positive result in 2022, with a +18% turnover and a growth in volumes of approximately 9% compared to the previous year. Precisely for this reason the pavilion C3 of Hospitality represents one exclusive and complete showcase on the world of drinks with wholesalers, suppliers and producers of beer, spirits, water, roasters and coffee, cellars, infusions, juices and non-alcoholic drinks to offer the best beverage solutions and meet the different needs and tastes of all guests.

READ ALSO: Wine, millions of Italian labels to be thrown away due to a surreal EU regulation

And for a complete and in-depth overview of the art of mixing, craft beer and wine tourism, the pavilion B4 is entirely dedicated to RPM special areas – Riva Pianeta Mixology, Solobirra and Winescape – which every year are enriched with new products and grow both in the exhibition offer and with events and training.

Thanks to the participation of Independent Winemakers in the “Winemaker Space”, organized by the Trentino Winemakers Consortium in collaboration with some local FIVI delegations – Italian Federation of Independent Winemakers – the Winescape 2024 area is even richer.

READ ALSO: Wine, from Ciz in Milan to Del Gatto in Anzio: here are the best Italian bars

Subscribe to the newsletter