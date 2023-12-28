2023 will also be remembered by all layoffs, studio closures and project cancellations. However, it is one thing that a title has had bad results despite having a traditional development process (a possibility that must always be considered) and another that some creatives seek to scam players by appealing to making money with initial sales before throwing everything away. the board. That could be the case with a failed horror game “studio” that led to its closure.

Related video: The cancer that is killing video games

Jukai Studio's Stray Souls was a sales failure

After the closure of the indie publisher Versus Evil was announced, one of the studios that worked with them, Jukai Studio, responsible for the horror game Stray Souls, announced its permanent closure. According to a statement published on the official Jukai Studio account on Twitter | X, the main reason why this decision was made was the poor level of sales that the horror game had, nothing strange considering the majority of negative ratings it has on different platforms after its launch.

An update regarding Jukai Studio future. pic.twitter.com/T0tyAiUwus — Jukai Studio (@JukaiStudio) December 22, 2023

Jukai Studio accepts that it hid information from players and the worst thing is that it compromised their data

However, another problem to consider, perhaps the most important, is that Jukai Studio was actually only made up of 2 developers, so the majority of the development process was in the hands of third parties who were hired by them. This was accepted by Jukai Studio and even in one of the paragraphs they accept that they hid this detail from the players and consider that they should have informed from the beginning that the studio only had 2 real workers and the rest of the game would be done via outsourcing, of course this it would have compromised sales from the first moment.

In the end, everything fell under its own weight, and to close this infamous chapter, Jukai Studio reported that for months they have been victims of Cyberbullying, but the problem is that this has spread to the email accounts and messaging services of those who bought Stray Souls or who subscribed to the official site prior to launch to receive information. In this regard, Jukai Studio points out that this was the reason why the official Stray Souls page was inactive for a long time.

So that, Stray Souls was a sales failurecaused the “studio” to be closed and the data of interested players was compromised, adding to the list of disastrous launches and scams disguised as a video game that occurred this year.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Signs that reveal a bad game

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News