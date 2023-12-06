loading…

Israeli tanks withdrew after launching intensive attacks on the western part of Gaza City for five days, leaving behind destruction and death. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – After five days of intensive attacks Israel in the western part of Gaza City, tanks withdrew from several residential areas they had attacked since the end of the ceasefire on Friday last week.

In their wake, they have left behind widespread destruction and death.

Mohammad al-Hajjar, a Middle East Eye contributor, is stuck at home with his family, like most Palestinians in the city.

He said anyone who dared to move was immediately targeted by tank and drone fire. For five days, he said, the neighborhood was so quiet you could hear a pin drop.

“When someone shouted ‘Allah is Greatest’, the house he was in was bombarded,” Hajjar recalled.

“We tried to stay quiet and avoid windows as much as possible,” he added as quoted by Middle East Eye, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

On Wednesday morning, Israeli tanks withdrew some 300 meters, without explanation. Families who emerged after five days of siege are now assessing the extent of the damage.

Hajjar said he saw three bodies strewn on the street when he went out to take out the trash for the first time in days.