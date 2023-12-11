loading…

Children injured as a result of attacks by Israeli colonial regime forces in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Photo/Shehab Younis

GAZA TRACK – Several children in the Gaza Strip undergo amputations without anesthesia due to lack of funds and medical supplies. The other children are on the verge of starvation.

The horrific conditions were revealed by representatives of the humanitarian organization Save the Children.

Previously, a Special Session of the Executive Council of the World Health Organization (WHO) was held at the request of 17 member countries to discuss the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Later, all 34 member countries of the WHO Executive Board, including the United States, approved a resolution on Gaza calling for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave and the evacuation of injured people.

At the same time, representatives of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said at the session that the organization is still operating in Gaza, but is on the verge of collapse, as more than 134 UNRWA staff have been killed in the enclave since 7 October.

On October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the atrocities committed by Israel and the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli colonial regime then invaded the Gaza Strip and ordered a total blockade of Gaza, cutting off water, food, medical and fuel supplies.

Since October 27, Israel launched a ground attack on the Gaza Strip. Israel’s barbaric attacks have killed more than 18,000 Palestinians.

On November 24, Qatar brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas regarding a temporary humanitarian pause and exchange of some prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and ended on December 1.

