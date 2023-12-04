The weekly predictions have been released with the help of tarot for this first week of December. The weather will be positive for almost all the signs of the zodiac, but we will have to be careful to attract good luck and, above all, abundance. Since it seems that good times are coming for those who wait and search.

Due to the height of the calendar there is a feeling of renewal of energies. People prepare to have a 2024 full of positive things, so it will be very important to manifest prosperity and abundance.

Astrology experts have defined the paths to take for the next year. Check out what 2024 has in store for you and what recommendations and predictions Mika Vidente has for the first week of December.

Aries

Your lucky number will be 4. This week you will have surprises in the work area, as well as a lot of energy. Your best companion will be the flowers in your house.

Taurus

Your lucky number will be 11 and you will have the strength to overcome all obstacles. In these last days of the year the closed paths will begin to open, the sword pendant is your best friend.

Gemini

Your lucky number will be 18 with which you will have a discreet and happy year. However, for these last few weeks the best thing is that you dare to see where you have never seen, discover new people. Your ally is the white rose.

Cancer

Your lucky number will be 13, in 2024 you will develop your potential and make lasting friendships. You will begin to reap fruits if you carry a horseshoe-shaped pendant this week.

Leo

Your lucky number will be 7, with which new doors and opportunities will open for you. Look for your intuition regarding people and decide with a moon pendant.

Virgo

Your lucky number for 2024 will be 1, and there is great news: you will be able to make all your dreams come true. This week try to make cuts in relationships that no longer work. Accompany yourself with a star-shaped pendant.

Libra

Your new lucky number will be 12, you will have to make changes in your life to continue moving forward. But no problem, you can start from this week. Accept the new and receive it with the help of your white quartz.

Scorpio

Your lucky number will be 7. With it you will find lasting love. In these last few weeks you have new things to try, so he gets out of the routine and tries to wear a red ribbon on his left hand.

Sagittarius

Your lucky number will be 3. This year you will find a new romance. Maybe because very strong things will be revealed this week, but it is better to know the reality than to live in deception. Any type of quartz can help you.

Capricorn

Your lucky number will be 6. Next year you will take on new responsibilities and have the opportunity to attract abundance. These last weeks will be full of procedures and paperwork. Try to carry four gold coins in your right pocket.

Aquarium

Your lucky number will be 9. In 2024 you must remain brave and face uncertainty. This week you will relive many emotions that take you back to childhood. You should have a fish-shaped pendant.

Fish

Your lucky number will be 9. With it, new opportunities will open up in your life that will allow you to grow personally and economically. In addition, starting this week you will receive rewards of all kinds. Pyrite in a bag will be useful in achieving your goals.

