Anyone who thinks that the swords are back in the sheath and the arrows in the quiver only for the end of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is greatly mistaken. Once the hostilities on the track are over, the psychological ones begin because as we know, Formula 1, even when it is at a standstill, never sleeps, and the start of next season is about ninety days away. Little, too little to sit on our laurels.

Christian Horner, team principal who has just put everything he could (or almost) in the 2023 Formula 1 season on the board, knows this well, thanks to a Red Bull Racing he commanded which was bordering on impeccable. Opponents annihilated, a single machine (in every sense…) in command in front of everyone.

Yet we need to continue. The need is to continue on a virtuous path that has brought the Milton Keynes team back to winning, convincing and dominating the most important open-wheel class in motorsport. So what better way to continue on the right path than to sting your direct rivals in view of next season?

Mercedes was brought up by Horner in the speech that sees Red Bull and AlphaTauri (next year it will have a new name, Racing Bulls) united by a synergy visible to all, being in the hands of the same ownership.

For much of 2023 the Faenza-based team has struggled, largely occupying last place in the Constructors’ World Championship. The inclusion of the latest package of updates led the team to climb to eighth place and compete until the last lap of the race, the seventh, which however ended up in the hands of Williams.

Rumor is circulating in the Paddock that in 2024 AlphaTauri will shop at the Red Bull supermarket to obtain as many parts as possible (according to what the FIA ​​regulations provide) to get back on top and have less design autonomy, having had results below expectations in the over the last 2 seasons.

However, Horner downplayed this scenario, explaining that in 2024 we will not see a differently colored RB20. Or rather, we will not see a second “pink Mercedes”, the one that a few seasons ago had become Racing Point for having literally replicated the three-pointed Star’s single-seater that had dominated the previous season.

“We are a long way from having a ‘pink Mercedes,’” Horner said. “There are some transferable elements that are clearly listed in the regulations that you can provide and that is what AlphaTauri will get.”

“If you look at the car, there are fundamental differences between AlphaTauri and Red Bull Racing. And there are probably other cars on the grid that are much closer in concept to AlphaTauri than our car.”

“Just look at Aston Martin or McLaren. If you look at the rear suspension of a McLaren, the concept is very similar to ours.”

Horner said the AlphaTauri’s on-track performance is ultimately in his hands, as development will be decided in Faenza and not Milton Keynes.

“It is the quality of the people who are part of the team to carry out a certain type of development. Of course there are components that we can supply, as in the case of Mercedes and Ferrari who supply their current teams with spare parts, suspensions, simulation tools and wind tunnel”.

Read also: