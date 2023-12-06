Christian Horner doesn’t fit. The rumors indicated the Red Bull team principal as the instigator of the investigation that the FIA ​​opened for an alleged conflict of interest between the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, CEO of the F1 Academy, regarding a possible exchange of sensitive information from the FOM.

In light of these rumours, Horner decided to speak to Sky Sports News to deny everything, saying that it is not at all true that Red Bull is behind the case mounted by the International Federation. Indeed, the man on the command bridge of the Milton Keynes rivals has often expressed closeness to the Wolffs, also underlining the excellent work that Susie is doing in managing the series reserved for girls.

“We have a great rivalry on the track, but we have not lodged any official complaint with the FIA ​​for either Susie or Toto or Mercedes,” Horner said bluntly. “In fact, Red Bull has been the most involved team in the Formula One Academy since the beginning, to the point that between the two Red Bull-owned teams we will be participating with three cars, so we have worked closely with Susie, who has done a great job with the Formula 1 Academy.”

“So I think we, like others, were surprised by last night’s statement, but it certainly wasn’t instigated or requested or initiated by Red Bull. As for the other teams, I can’t speak for the others. It’s “It’s a matter that concerns the FIA. They took this decision, but as I said it has nothing to do with Red Bull,” he added.

When he was then asked if this should be perceived as a rapprochement between him and Wolff, with whom there has always been a sort of open front after the fiery end of 2021, he continued: “I believe that in the end there must be respect and what the Mercedes team have achieved during their period of dominance has been phenomenal and they are still a very strong team. We have enjoyed a fantastic year and we haven’t seen much from Mercedes this year, but ultimately there has to be respect. The races must be limited to the track.”

Leggi anche: